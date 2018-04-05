The University of Puerto Rico (UPR) bets on restructuring its whole administrative system, increasing tuition costs and charging for new services that it will offer to government agencies as the main strategies to face the budget cuts it will have within the next five years.

The UPR administration - like the central government and four public corporations – has to submit today a revised fiscal plan, after the Oversight Board warned that the version it delivered two weeks ago will not be certified for violating PROMESA law.

According to three sources, yesterday, Darrel Hillman, interim president of UPR, notified the members of the University Board that today they would submit to the fiscal entity the same document already criticized.

Yesterday, no UPR staff member was available for an interview with El Nuevo Dia.

The document submitted by the UPR is based on the premise that the government will stop contributing $ 221.3 million in the next five years, so the university system must make adjustments to operate with additional cuts and new income.

Both the increase in tuition and the reduction of exemptions granted to students who meet certain requirements will generate $ 46 million to the UPR between new income and savings, explained Walter Alomar, president of the Governing Board, after the meeting where the document was approved. The administrative consolidation of the campuses would generate $ 50 million in savings, while the implementation of several measures of "fiscal efficiency" - including freezing job vacancies as they become vacant, reduction in temporary hiring and adjustments in the employees' medical plan - would boost another $ 160 million in savings, details the financial document.

However, the Board told the university administration that, in order to achieve a budgetary balance, the UPR should triple tuition costs for high school students for the next academic year, reduce by 17 percent the pensions of retired employees, with income over $ 1,000 per month, and explain in detail how the consolidations and administrative adjustments proposed will generate permanent savings.

The position of the interim president and the UPR Governing Board is that the changes requested by the Oversight Board are not acceptable. Hillman argued that the measures contained in the document submitted by the University will provide the additional savings and income needed, contrary to what the Board says.

Scale of costs

The head of the UPR, along with the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), established a scale of staggered increases in tuition that would bring the cost of high school credit, from $ 57 that students are paying this year, to $ 140 for 2022. The first increase would double the tuition for the next academic year, bringing the cost of credit to$ 115 for August.

In the case of graduate students, the UPR proposed to create, for the first time, different scales of costs for master and doctoral studies. At the end of the five-year fiscal plan, master credits would increase, from current $ 143 to $ 200, while the doctorate would amount to $ 250.

But the Board stated that these increases are not sufficient. To start with, the fiscal entity requested to triple college tuition this year, so that they increase to $ 157 for 2019 fiscal year. To support its argument, the fiscal entity stated that the cost of an academic year would be about $ 5,010 even with this increase.

These costs can be covered by the Federal Pell Grant, which for the next academic year will increase to $ 6,095 annually, according to the budget approved by President Donald Trump.

The Board also requires the UPR to design a scale of tuition costs adjusted to the students' family income, so that college students from lower socio-economic background pay less. This has been a claim made by several sectors of the university community - including students and professors - in recent years. However, the UPR fiscal plan imposes the same costs for all students and creates a new scholarship fund to cover part of the costs according to the economic needs of the students.

In the case of master´s and doctoral studies, the Board establishes that costs must be increased to be closer to what the island´s private universities and US public ones charge. The fiscal entity points out that the costs of graduate studies should –at least- be tripled immediately and establish annual increases to cover increases in the operational costs of the university.

The UPR fiscal plan also estimates that the university system could raise an additional $ 6.4 million with the increase in fees and charges for services to students, such as lab fees and the costs of credit transcripts. Although the Board did not object to the increases, they did request additional details on the increases and the possible uses.

Different visions

Early this week, the Board argued that the document submitted cannot be certified as it was filed because it violates several sections of PROMESA, particularly because - according to the Board - it does not provide estimates of income and expenses based on the central government fiscal plan, it does not ensure that there is sufficient financing to cover the services the University must offer, does not provide sufficient funding to cover its pension system and does not guide the UPR to reach fiscal balance.

The UPR had to submit its fiscal plan on April 9, but was given an additional two-week extension after Natalie Jaresko, the Board´s executive director, questioned the projections regarding the number of students in the system within the next years. These same questions were reflected again in the letter the Board sent on Sunday.

According to the UPR projections, in five years, its student enrollment will be around 56,000 students, while the Board indicates that it will be 40,000. Last semester, the UPR's student enrollment was about 58,000 students.

Based on their estimates, the administration of the UPR says it is not necessary to close any of the 11 campuses and, instead, it proposes the smaller ones to be consolidated to larger units.

The UPR Governing Board is evaluating two models of administrative consolidation that would create specialized conglomerates in specific areas.

For the Board, the plan outlined by the university administration is not sufficient, because it does not explain how the projected savings will be achieved and does not detail how academic programs that have been identified as redundant or ineffective will be reduced.

Likewise, the Board requires that, for 2023 fiscal year, half of the non-teaching staff in smaller campuses will be reduced and that there should be at least 9 percent savings in external procurement.

Clashes between the Board and the University administration adds uncertainty about the future of the UPR as the Board has the power to approve a new document on its own, recalled Neftali Sanchez Lamb, president of the General Council of Students at Rio Piedras campus.

"The fact that the university will submit the same document is part of the recognition that there is nothing else that can be done. The cut that is being asked to the University is disproportionate", said Sanchez Cordero.