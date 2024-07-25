As this newspaper reported a few months ago, the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum was chosen as the venue for Univision’s Premios Juventud 2024 for the third consecutive year. Today, hours before the start of “the hottest party of the summer,” the senior vice president of Consumer Marketing and Talent Strategies of the Hispanic television network, José Morales spoke with El Nuevo Día about how the production contributes and benefits from the island as a venue.