25 de julio de 2024
84°bruma
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
prima:Why is Puerto Rico once again host of Premios Juventud for the third year in a row?

Univision executive highlights how production contributes and benefits from the island as a venue

July 25, 2024 - 5:50 PM

Lele Pons and Clarissa Molina will host Premios Juventud 2024. (Suministrada)
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
By Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
Periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vidajomar.rivera@gfrmedia.com

As this newspaper reported a few months ago, the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum was chosen as the venue for Univision’s Premios Juventud 2024 for the third consecutive year. Today, hours before the start of “the hottest party of the summer,” the senior vice president of Consumer Marketing and Talent Strategies of the Hispanic television network, José Morales spoke with El Nuevo Día about how the production contributes and benefits from the island as a venue.

