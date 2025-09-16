Opinión
16 de septiembre de 2025
87°bruma
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

This is what you should know about the last performance of Bad Bunny’s residence

Learn how to attend, how to watch it on screen and more details

September 16, 2025 - 3:17 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Bad Bunny will perform his 31st show this Saturday, September 20. (Suministrada/Eric Rojas)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

The last concert of the Bad Bunny “I don’t want to leave here: Una Más”, scheduled for this Saturday, September 20, from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, but also from the millions of homes that have access to Amazon Prime Video and its platforms, has many wondering how to enjoy the show.

Here’s a guide to what’s known about the latest artist-in-residence date of “DeBÍ Tirar MáS FOToS”.

How to buy tickets to see it live from the Puerto Rico Coliseum

On the day of the announcement of the 31st function, on September 15, it was revealed that tickets would be available only to residents of Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny will bring his sold-out final “show” to screens around the world.

The concert will be broadcast live on Saturday, September 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) exclusively on:

Is there a cost?

The residency "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" began on July 11 and included nine exclusive performances for residents of Puerto Rico. This special concert, commemorating the eighth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, represents the first worldwide broadcast of the residency.

This event kicks off a collaboration between Amazon and Bad Bunny to strengthen Puerto Rican communities through various initiatives, the company said. These are:

"Benito embodies the spirit of Puerto Rico, and together we are creating a celebration that transforms his passion for the island into a real impact for its people," said Rocio Guerrero, director of music, Latino-Iberia, Amazon Music via written statement.

Fans will also have unprecedented access to exclusive Bad Bunny content and merchandise. The celebration begins early with the takeover of Platino, the flagship Latin playlist on Amazon Music, where Bad Bunny will curate a comprehensive tribute to the island’s musical legacy.

In addition, a limited edition vinyl of “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”, which will include special photos from the residency, will be released. It will be available for pre-order worldwide starting September 20, exclusively on the Amazon Music app.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Redacción El Nuevo Día
Utilizamos Redacción El Nuevo Día como firma, cuando el periodista o miembro de nuestra Redacción escribe una información basada en un comunicado de prensa o un informe policiaco, sin que medie...
