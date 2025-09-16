This is what you should know about the last performance of Bad Bunny’s residence

The last concert of the Bad Bunny “I don’t want to leave here: Una Más”, scheduled for this Saturday, September 20, from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, but also from the millions of homes that have access to Amazon Prime Video and its platforms, has many wondering how to enjoy the show.

Here’s a guide to what’s known about the latest artist-in-residence date of “DeBÍ Tirar MáS FOToS”.

How to buy tickets to see it live from the Puerto Rico Coliseum

On the day of the announcement of the 31st function, on September 15, it was revealed that tickets would be available only to residents of Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny will bring his sold-out final “show” to screens around the world.

The concert will be broadcast live on Saturday, September 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) exclusively on:

Is there a cost?

The residency "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" began on July 11 and included nine exclusive performances for residents of Puerto Rico. This special concert, commemorating the eighth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, represents the first worldwide broadcast of the residency.

This event kicks off a collaboration between Amazon and Bad Bunny to strengthen Puerto Rican communities through various initiatives, the company said. These are:

"Benito embodies the spirit of Puerto Rico, and together we are creating a celebration that transforms his passion for the island into a real impact for its people," said Rocio Guerrero, director of music, Latino-Iberia, Amazon Music via written statement.

Fans will also have unprecedented access to exclusive Bad Bunny content and merchandise. The celebration begins early with the takeover of Platino, the flagship Latin playlist on Amazon Music, where Bad Bunny will curate a comprehensive tribute to the island’s musical legacy.