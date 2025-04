The Universidad del Sagrado Corazón (USC) is today a recognized institution of higher education with some 40 baccalaureate programs, nine master’s degrees, more than 5,000 enrolled students and a strong presence in the social and economic life of Santurce. But it all began 145 years ago, when three nuns of the Sociedad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús set foot in Puerto Rico for the first time to begin what is a solid legacy in education.