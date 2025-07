On June 20, Luis G. Ortiz Molina, a 32-year-old mental patient from Caguas, appeared before a judge in that city charged with crimes not uncommon in Puerto Rico. During an argument with his partner, according to the police report, he called her a “sellout,” a “wretch,” and that he was going to “beat her up,” which earned him several charges of threatening and psychological abuse under Domestic Violence Law 54.