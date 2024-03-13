A Surprise Menu at El Distinto y Diferente

Florida.- Although Florida is the second smallest town on the Island, followed by Cataño, its culinary offerings are extensive, varied and tasty. It holds around 23 businesses that please the palates of locals and visitors.

There you will find alternatives to criollo cuisine in all its forms, whether at a fixed establishment or on wheels. The town has exquisite options that range from traditional baking to the family restaurant experience.

One of these options is El Distinto y Diferente, a food truck located on the banks of the PR-140 highway, owned by Leslie Margarita Vanga-Muñiz, 51. The woman, who has six children and 10 grandchildren, has characterized herself by providing Puerto Rican food with a country flavor, all from the trailer where she began operations three years ago.

“There’s a different menu all the time. The only thing that’s fixed is the cuajito (rennet), mondongo and seafood fritters, and among these there’s juey, shrimp, octopus, crab, mahi-mahi and mixed [seafood] turnovers. Everything is done here,” said the daughter of Isabella and Ángel.

Among the lunch alternatives, the Florida native surprises her customers with a varied menu that contains “white rice with bacon, bistec encebollado, green salad, tostones and avocado.” Likewise, “you can find seafood salad, cuajito and turnovers, and maybe that day I have mamposteao rice, or rice with small white beans and pig’s leg, or white rice and stewed chicken with salad and tostones, among other things.”

“I like to surprise my clientele. For example, some Saturdays I make chicken soup or shrimp asopao. On Sundays you can find rice with juey or shellfish, amarillos, potato or macaroni salad, stewed calf, rabbit or cabrito en fricasé (fricassee). It’s a criollo menu like they do in the countryside,” she said.

Her seasoning was inherited from her maternal grandmother Margot García. She began cooking with her at a young age. In fact, after trying to move forward other businesses, including making pinchos (skewers) and hamburgers in Manatí, she managed to get the trailer that became her means to make a living. According to Leslie, “my desire is to expand the business in the same place where it’s at, but tie more hammocks around so the customer feels at home.”

Swapped his boxing gloves for cooking mitts

Brothers Daniel Oscar and Carlos Luis Morales-Rivera say that their recipe for success is the love with which they prepare each pizza. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography)

Since he was a child, Carlos Luis Morales-Rivera wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Carlos Enrique Morales who was as a professional boxer. Thus, he would put on his gloves to practice every day and accompanied his father to run in the mornings. He got to represent his native Florida at various sporting events around the Island.

However, after finishing high school, Carlitos decided to work at the town supermarket, where he learned to make pizzas: from the dough, to the sauce and everything that comes with preparing the popular food. But his dream was to have his own pizzeria.

“I used to box, but then I didn’t have a lot of time (to do so) because I had to go to work. So, I quit boxing and went to work full-time and didn’t stay in college. I was working all the time,” said the 41-year-old merchant.

So he kept some of the money he earned and, although he liked where he worked, a fire consumed the building.

It was then that Carlos Luis sought other alternatives in the same field, and finally managed to open his business in 2008. This is Carlito’s Pizza, a pizzeria on wheels located at a corner of Heriberto González Avenue.

The outdoor area has the capacity to seat 30 people, primarily families who come from different places to taste the pizza.

“Here we have pizza slices, bread sticks, large or medium pizzas and calzone. Among the ingredients we work with are pepperoni, chicken, bacon, sausage, ham, pepper and onion,” he said. When asked about the secret behind his pizza, Morales said: “It’s got to be the love we pour into it and God who helps me.”

“My goal is to establish a bigger business. I would like to add a wider variety of ingredients. I want to expand it [the pizzeria], bring better equipment and bigger fridges,” he concluded.

The Gastronomic Route

Other food establishments sponsored by the Museo Invisible are: Tertulias Bistro Café, El Paseíto Encantado, Yaya’s Sweet, Lechonera Ríos, Dulce Masa, Pagán Bakery, El Papalote Potato’s, Norwill Pizza and El Patacón.