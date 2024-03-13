An Extraordinary Trip to the Past at Hacienda Don Benito

Florida.- Nostalgia invades those who visit Hacienda Don Benito in Florida, as they encounter a series of antiques that evoke in different dimensions a Puerto Rico of the 20th century.

Interesting collections that intertwine the memories of their visitors come together here. Visitors will often cry when they see the utensils and equipment that they grew up with in their own homes and towns.

The museum comes alive inside of a building made of wood and zinc, located in La Ceiba sector of “La Tierra del Río Encantado” (“The Land of the Enchanted River”), where the longings of those who connect with a past wrapped in piraguas (snow cones), hammocks and musical instruments are felt.

Jaime Soto Pérez is the creator of this space that alludes to a life from yesteryear. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography)

Its creator is Jaime Soto-Pérez, an antiquarian who wanted to share his treasures with family and friends.

PUBLICIDAD

They would become excited to come into contact with dozens of objects that were later arranged for the delight of other visitors. According to the 75-year-old, Benito Mendoza-Rivera was his father-in-law, “a landowner, philanthropist and educator. They called him ‘the engineer’ because he would create different things and had a privileged mind.”

“This used to be a farm where only three things were sown here: tobacco, cane and minor fruit. This whole estate belonged to Don Benito, my father-in-law; I married his youngest daughter. Then she inherited part of the lands where I developed this concept,” said the son of Pelegrín Soto-Saavedra and Bernardina Pérez-Figueroa.

His passion for antiques has been going on for years, although he began to receive people on his estate in 2010.

Hacienda Don Benito is located in La Ceiba sector of Florida. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography)

“I have been a collector all my life; I love antiques because they narrate a beautiful past. People say that times were difficult before. And, yes, they were difficult, but I would not change them. There was something good about those times, because there was companionship, respect, solidarity, and what little or more you had was shared,” said the former CEO of the Cooperativa de Florida.

“I started with this area because my son likes cockfights and kept them here. When he stopped, I told him I was going to fix the building for family reunions. So when he left, I started bringing in the antiques and when friends came over, they liked the concept. So, I kept expanding the building,” said the educator, who studied at the University of Puerto Rico in Bayamón.

PUBLICIDAD

The museum conquers the hearts of many families who are captivated as soon as they enter the old house.

“The first thing you see is this sign: ‘Every family has its history, welcome to ours.’ At the entrance there is a piragua cart to remember the piragüeros who used to work in the towns. You were fond of them because they always passed by the communities. The syrups (they used) were made locally because there was a lot of fruit,” he said. “Then we pass by them to see what the old houses were like with their straw furniture. After that you see native instruments that were invented here, which are the cuatro, the triple and the bordonúa. You can also see the güiro and the maraca as a representation of our Taíno heritage,” he said.

One of the areas recreates Don Clemente-González’ old grocery shop at the Pajonal sector. While another area recreates Vidal Santiago-Díaz’ barbershop.

“Vidal Santiago was born in Aguas Buenas and was the barber of Don Pedro Albizu-Campos. He became famous because during the Revolts of the 1950s, he was in his barbershop when 50 officers of the National Guard and the local police went to challenge a single man to a shoot out,” he explained.

Meanwhile, other collections feature cameras, radios, clocks and antique telephones, “another with kerosene lamps, the Three Magi, Nativity scenes, Don Quixotes, antique sewing machines and antique razors.”

Antique cameras are part of the collection. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography)

In recreating a house from the mid-19th century, the collector from Florida said that “the sacred heart of Jesus could never be missing in any Puerto Rican home.”

PUBLICIDAD

“There was also no shortage of a lebrillo, which is the bowl that was used (to clean yourself) before because the houses had no bathrooms, they had to use the famous latrine. They would wash their faces with the lebrillo and the jug of water. These are antique fans dating back to the 1930s. That’s how life was,” he stated when showing an iron bed from the late 18th century owned by his grandparents.

“We have a collection of clothes irons, including rudimentary ones. Those were heated on the anafre (small stove) with coal; then came the coal irons, the benzine irons, which is a fuel, till finally the electric irons came,” he said.

He also pointed to a yoke, which was the instrument used by farmers to plow the land with oxen. In addition to a gramophone and a stained glass window that “recreates the miraculous fishing when the Lord rebuked the wind and waves at sea.”

“Here we have kerosene lamps from different eras, an old sailboat and a collection of old radios from the 20s, 30s, as well as old televisions and hats,” he said.

Hacienda Don Benito. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography)

Elsewhere, there is a space he named “La cocina de mamá Chín” (“Mama Chín’s Kitchen”) who “was Don Benito’s wife. Here is where you cooked. Over there is the fire pit and the single burner stove.”