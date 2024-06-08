Opinión
9 de junio de 2024
83°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Ana Irma Rivera Lassén advocates clarifying language and Olympism in plebiscite legislation

Any self-determination process “must include all the necessary information,” said the senator of the Citizen Victory Movement

June 8, 2024 - 7:10 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Ana Irma Rivera Lassén, Alliance candidate for resident commissioner in Washington, D.C. (Pablo Martínez Rodríguez)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

New York - Ana Irma Rivera Lassén, “Alianza” candidate for resident commissioner in Washington, believes that the debate generated by the interest of statehood proponents in Puerto Rico maintaining Spanish as the language of government and its Olympic committee even as the 51st state of the United States, demonstrates the need to clarify these controversies in any legislation that regulates a consultation with Puerto Ricans about their political future.

Tags
Puerto RicoAna Irma Rivera LassénPIPPPDPablo José Hernández RiveraJuan Dalmau
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
