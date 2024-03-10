Aserradero Otero in Ciales Restores Wood to its Former Splendor 

Ciales.- Five generations of the Otero family from the Hato Viejo Cumbre barrio, in Ciales, have partaken in the art of salvaging discarded wood and giving it new life, so that others can turn it into music, furniture, cabinets, or any other piece that can be sculpted from this raw material.

From this corner in Ciales, thousands of electric guitar necks are born, and go on to delight the world with their melodies, soothing broken hearts in the midst of cyclones, earthquakes, and pandemics.

This is Aserradero Otero, a family tradition that started in the 1970′s with a saw and an axe. However, this trade was inspired by the work of previous generations, who saw wood as a source of employment to support their families.

It was Javier Fernando Otero Ramos’s father who built the foundation of a company that breathes new life to thousands of trees that could’ve ended up in landfills, or falling on top of peoples’ houses.

“This is a tradition started by my great-grandfather’s family, my grandfather... my dad (Fernando Otero) took it up in 1977 as a hobby, but he knew how to work with wood because he saw his dad sawing wood by hand with a saw and an axe. That’s how yesterday’s sawmills worked,” recalled Javier Fernando, the youngest of five brothers.

As he observed the humble space where he works every day, Nando, as those close to him know him, talked about how he fell in love with the work he admired from a young age.

A map of Puerto Rico made by Javier Otero Sastre, son Otero Ramos. (SUMINISTRADAS)

“It’s like a little splinter you carry in your blood. I always liked working with machinery, so this was like Disneyland for me. I was always following my dad, I was like his shadow. I just annoyed him because I always got in the way, but I learned how the business works, how to work with wood,” said the 53-year-old.

He explained that he buys the wood from farmers, including “capá prieto (Cordia alliodora), cedar, laurel, teak, maga (Thespesia grandiflora), majó (Hibiscus elatus), and mahogany.”

“You need to have good machinery so that the wood ends up being good-quality. Otherwise, it won’t cut well. Having good experience is important because wood is like a scale; it’s not like cutting a tree, the wood must be turned constantly so that it ends up straight. It’s experience you gain over the years,” he said.

He also highlighted the way in which they breathe new life into many trees that normally end up in landfills, often out of ignorance.

“Thirty years ago, I used to find a lot of cedar, and mahogany was scarce. Nowadays, mahogany is more common, and cedar is scarce. I bring them to my workshop. There’s a woodcutter who gets paid to cut down trees and he used to throw them away, but once he found me, he gives them to me. Now, we do something good... instead of throwing them away, he gives me the big logs and the rest is disposed of,” he revealed.

Wood, then, becomes a source of income for his family, as well as for artisans, craftsmen, musicians, cabinetmakers, and even people that, during the pandemic, discovered new abilities and created pieces for their homes.

“My last big commission came from Maryland, in the United States; an electric guitar company that, for the first time after Hurricane María, came to see how we work wood down here on the island. They said the only place where they saw resources being dumped was in Puerto Rico. So they visited another place to check the wood out. They asked to see some wood samples for guitar necks, but they weren’t satisfied with what they saw,” he said.

“They came here on a Saturday out of curiosity, and they asked me for some quarter cut wood, which is a cutting process meant to keep the wood fiber straight. The next day I called to tell him they were done; he had asked for 25 pieces. Then he ordered 25 more. When he saw the wood, he said it was exactly what they wanted,” he revealed, mentioning that they were referred by the Coffee Museum in Ciales.

And so, he created a direct link for the production of thousands of mahogany guitar necks for American company PRS.

“They took the first 50 pieces for testing. Then they ordered 100, then 300, 800, and now they ordered 2,000 pieces in mahogany. Now there’s another company, the largest classical guitar maker, who wants to come see the wood. For the first time, they are importing Puerto Rican wood,” he outlined.

Javier Fernando relies on his son, Javier Otero Sastre, who has also followed in his footsteps. This time, the wood has spawned an artisan, a craftsman who can create pieces from fallen trees.