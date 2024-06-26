Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
26 de junio de 2024
87°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Assistant Director of Government Ethics indicted for allegedly demanding donations in exchange for positive evaluations

The events allegedly occurred while the official was working on the Public Service Appeals Commission, whose president is currently being sued at the federal level for a pattern of harassment

June 26, 2024 - 8:50 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
In approximately June 2014, during a meeting at the headquarters of the Public Service Appeals Commission, Urayoán Pérez Alemán reportedly stated that not making the donations "could have consequences for job evaluations." (Archivo)
By

A federal lawsuit against the directors of the Civil Service Appellate Commission (CASP) for violating the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution includes explosive allegations that Urayoán Pérez Alemán, now the Assistant Director of the Office of Government Ethics (OEG, in Spanish), attempted to coerce CASP employees into making donations in exchange for positive performance evaluations.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 26 de junio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: