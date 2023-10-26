Protest held on August, 31 of 2023 after a former police officer from Philadelphia killed 27-year-old Puerto Rican, Eddie Irizarry.
Washington - Philadelphia Judge Lillian Ransom reinstated all charges against police officer Mark Dial, who has been charged again with murder for fatally shooting young Puerto Rican Eddie Irizarry, Jr. at a routine traffic stop.

