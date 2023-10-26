💬See comments
Washington - Philadelphia Judge Lillian Ransom reinstated all charges against police officer Mark Dial, who has been charged again with murder for fatally shooting young Puerto Rican Eddie Irizarry, Jr. at a routine traffic stop.
Thursday, October 26, 2023 - 5:19 p.m.
