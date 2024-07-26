Brandon Johnson signed a proclamation endorsing former Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s Bill 2070
July 26, 2024 - 1:31 PM
Brandon Johnson signed a proclamation endorsing former Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s Bill 2070
July 26, 2024 - 1:31 PM
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a proclamation yesterday, Thursday, advocating for Puerto Rico’s self-determination and calling for the reintroduction of federal legislation that would lead to a Status Convention on the island, furthering a public policy that was also endorsed by the city’s City Council, Cook County and the Illinois State Legislature.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: