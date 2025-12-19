Opinión
Dangerous ocean conditions persist in Puerto Rico, rip current risk remains high

Conditions at sea will gradually improve, but another swell is expected to arrive on Saturday

December 19, 2025 - 9:26 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Some localized downpours could occur during the afternoon across western Puerto Rico. (alexis.cedeno)
Andrea Guemárez Soto
By Andrea Guemárez Soto
Periodista de Breaking Newsandrea.guemarez@gfrmedia.com

The National Weather Service (SNM) warned that the dangerous maritime and coastal conditions that have marked the outlook in the past few days will persist until this afternoon.

According to the federal agency, although the swell that has affected the north coast of the island continues to diminish, a small craft warning is still in effect in the offshore waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

“Inexperienced boaters, especially those operating small boats, should avoid sailing in dangerous conditions,” the MNS warned.

Similarly, the high risk of sea currents continues for the north coast and Culebra, with the possibility of breaking waves of up to six feet.

According to the weather agency, ocean currents occur most frequently in low-lying areas or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as breakwaters and piers.

The SNM anticipated that sea conditions will improve briefly tonight and early Saturday. However, on Saturday afternoon, another swell is expected to arrive and deteriorate the outlook again.

As for weather conditions, the federal agency detailed that they will remain mostly stable, although some localized downpours could be recorded during the afternoon across western Puerto Rico.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

