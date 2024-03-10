Delicious, Timeless Delicacies Served in Casa Vieja Restaurant 

Ciales.- In the spirit of keeping traditions alive, Blanca Ayala, from Ciales, transformed a building using vintage furniture and decor to create Casa Vieja, a restaurant where the menu is traditionally Puerto Rican, in a festive, family atmosphere.

“The purpose of the house is to recreate a picture of the past. I basically grew up in a similar house, where the whole family gathered. This building is made of concrete, and already housed a full-fledged business; all I did was cover the walls and bring over my mom’s and aunts’ recipes from when I was a little girl. With that in mind we made Casa Vieja, a bar with finger food and table service,” explained Ayala, who touts her family and work team as the key to the success of this unique restaurant, located at the 149 highway in Ciales.

Entering Casa Vieja feels like traveling back to the 70′s in Puerto Rico, when gas lamps adorned tables, frames were hung from the living room walls, and boleros played in family gatherings. “That’s why our menu has different flavors of empanadillas (turnovers), guanimes (boiled corn dough rolls) with cod, pastel al caldero, longaniza sausage, blood sausage, pernil al caldero (pork shoulder pot roast) marinated with orange juice and onions, which is also very popular,” Ayala mentioned, after highlighting that the idea of opening restaurant, which has been running since 2015, emerged after she was laid off from her previous job.

But what is the customers’ favorite dish? “Pastel al caldero,” said the owner without hesitation. “It has all the ingredients a pastel has, but when you put it in a pot and stew it, the result is a delicious, thick cream; unlike a pastel, though, it’s not served in a banana leaf, but in these metal mugs,” she explained.

In addition to this tasty delicacy, Casa Vieja offers a variety of pastelillos (turnovers). The standout is filled with bistec encebollado (cube steak with onions) and cheese. However, chicken and cheese, stewed cod, sautéed onions and cheese, and the traditional ground beef pastelillos are also prepared on the spot.

The menu also includes appetizers, such as La Palangana, a tray that comes with a pound of longaniza sausage and black pudding, half a pound of pernil al caldero, breaded chicken fillets, tostones (fried plantains) and mofongo (fried plantain mash) balls.

All dishes can be complemented with house drinks, such as ‘Chichaíto de la Vieja’, which is made with Barrilito 3 Estrellas rum, anise, and sesame. “Some of the most requested are the ‘Mula de Manicaboa’, made with Tito’s (vodka), lime, and ginger; and the ‘La Tamarita’, which is a fresh tamarind margarita. It doesn’t have any mixed artificial flavors; it’s made with lime and tamarind pulp,” highlighted the owner’s son, Gerardo Andrés Mena Ayala.

“Many of the people who visit aren’t cocktail experts. We have basic drinks, so that people can feel comfortable coming to the countryside to have a delicious drink. We also make different flavored mojitos,” he added.