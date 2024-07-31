Democrats have insisted on linking the Republican presidential nominee to the transition plan designed by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation
Democrats have insisted on linking the Republican presidential nominee to the transition plan designed by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation
The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which laid out a transition plan for a potential second Donald Trump administration, changed its director and will stop developing public policy at the conclusion of the Democratic presidential convention, at a time when the former president and his campaign are forcefully stressing that the right-wing initiative does not represent them.
