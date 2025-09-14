Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
14 de septiembre de 2025
89°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Driver burns in car after crash on highway in San Juan

The vehicle caught fire after crashing into a concrete wall

September 14, 2025 - 12:42 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The driver of a vehicle died in a vehicle that caught fire after a collision on the PR-52 expressway from San Juan to Caguas. (Suministrada .)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

A driver died early Sunday morning in a vehicle that caught fire after an accident on the PR-52 expressway from San Juan to Caguas, according to the Police.

The facts were reported at about 5:45 a.m. on the highway after the Montehiedra area, in front of the elevated lane.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver was traveling “at a speed that did not allow him to exercise control and control of the steering wheel, which caused him to impact with the front of the vehicle to a concrete wall of the PR-52 Bridge.

He added that, due to the strong impact, “the driver was trapped inside the car and burned to death”, since the car caught fire completely, so at the moment it has not been possible to corroborate the make and model of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the front passenger and rear passenger were able to exit the vehicle. They were later transported to the Medical Center in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear whether the passengers were able to provide any identification of the driver or additional information about the crash.

The case is being handled by the Puerto Rico Police Highway Patrol.

Tags
Accidentes de TránsitoPolicía de Puerto RicoBreaking News
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa CancelArrow Icon
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 14 de septiembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: