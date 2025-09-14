Driver burns in car after crash on highway in San Juan

A driver died early Sunday morning in a vehicle that caught fire after an accident on the PR-52 expressway from San Juan to Caguas, according to the Police.

The facts were reported at about 5:45 a.m. on the highway after the Montehiedra area, in front of the elevated lane.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver was traveling “at a speed that did not allow him to exercise control and control of the steering wheel, which caused him to impact with the front of the vehicle to a concrete wall of the PR-52 Bridge.

He added that, due to the strong impact, “the driver was trapped inside the car and burned to death”, since the car caught fire completely, so at the moment it has not been possible to corroborate the make and model of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the front passenger and rear passenger were able to exit the vehicle. They were later transported to the Medical Center in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear whether the passengers were able to provide any identification of the driver or additional information about the crash.