Carlos Echevarría, portavoz del Comité Amplio Mulitisectorial de la UPR, anunció que “las razones para desmantelar nuestro sistema de retiro son políticas e ideológicas". (archivo)
The changes to the Retirement System for UPR employees would apply to employees hired from August 1, 2023.

The Fiscal Oversight Board insisted that the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) administration take the necessary steps to reform the pension plan for its employees, while university employees strongly oppose the changes.

