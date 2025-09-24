Former Fiscal Board members warn Donald Trump could jeopardize Puerto Rico’s economic recovery

Washington D.C. - Andrew Biggs and David Skeel, two former members of the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) recommended by Republicans from Congress, defended Wednesday the work done, and warned that allowing bondholders to control the agency would jeopardize Puerto Rico’s economic recovery.

Biggs, who was one of six ousted by President Donald Trump and one of those who has judicially challenged that action, and Skeel, who chaired the JSF and championed the lawsuit filed in federal court in San Juan, stressed the risk it would pose to meet the demands of bondholders who are asking that the Power Authority (PREPA) to pay all its debt.

“Under (the law) Promesa, the members of the Board have a legal and fiduciary duty to represent Puerto Rico’s failed institutions and, by extension, the Puerto Rican people. The Board must seek the most favorable terms for PREPA and Puerto Rico before the federal judge overseeing the case. The bondholders themselves are represented before the judge, as they should be. However, appointing board members to act as representatives of the island’s creditors would turn the process into a sham," they said, in an op-ed in The New York Times.

Biggs and Skeel warned that a group of bondholders - which they do not identify, but has been led by the firm Golden Tree Asset Management - argues that PREPA’s debt should be paid with money from Puerto Rico’s central government, “which did not participate in PREPA’s indebtedness, which is a tacit acknowledgement that PREPA cannot pay its own debt.”

The JSF presented a plan to adjust PREPA’s debt that would allow it to pay around $2.6 billion. However, bondholders led by Golden Tree Asset Management are demanding payment of the entire bond debt, some $8.5 billion, plus interest, a total of $12 billion.

“Forcing Puerto Rican taxpayers to pay billions that they neither borrowed nor owe is unfair and undermines crucial resources that should go to the island’s economic recovery,” they added, noting that if the FHB “were to lose its independence and push on behalf of the island’s creditors instead of its people, Puerto Rico could find itself back in the same financial quagmire that forced Congress to intervene nearly a decade ago“.

“The consequences for Puerto Ricans are almost too depressing to imagine,” they stressed.

Biggs, an expert at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) think tank, was removed by Trump on Aug. 13 after criticizing the Aug. 1 firings of five of his former colleagues. Skeel, a professor of corporate law at the University of Pennsylvania, resigned from the JSF in 2024.

The two former JSF members were recommended to the JSF by former Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Eight weeks after Trump has begun emptying the JSF - only one member, John Nixon, remains - he has shown no public interest in naming his replacements.

The former JSF members also denied that the fact that the agency has allocated more than $2 billion for contracts and staff pay - above the original projection of $370 million - warranted the firings ordered by Trump, which were claimed by right-wing activist Laura Loomer.

They indicated that the 2016 estimate of $370 million was made “before the series of natural disasters that devastated the island’s power grid; and many of those funds were spent by the Puerto Rican government on unsuccessful legal battles to try to pass unaffordable laws.”

“That spending is not a good reason to extract billions more from the people of Puerto Rico,” they said, insisting that the JSF-led debt restructurings have saved the Puerto Rican government about $55 billion in debt payments and $17 billion in “fiscal responsibility measures.”

Biggs and Skeel also denounced the dismissals as illegal, as was done in the lawsuit filed in San Juan.