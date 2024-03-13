Generations of Sweet Flavors at Iconic Florida Bakery

Florida.- More than 70 years ago, Don Juan Rodríguez began making pastry products in a brick oven that he placed under his house in the town of Florida. There is where he used honey as a substitute for some ingredients.

Without intending to, the Utuado native set a precedent, which has been kept up from generation to generation until it reached his granddaughter, Brenda Rodríguez Laureano. She now keeps his recipes as an invaluable treasure.

This is how Dulce Masa was born, a bakery located on the PR-140 highway in the so-called “Tierra del Río Encantado” (“Land of the Enchanted River”). It is owned by the 43-year-old woman who makes delicious treats that have become a sensation for hundreds of people who visit the bakery to savor them.

“All this was inspired by my grandfather. He began making sweets and bread in a brick oven under his residence back in the 1950s. Then he had his bakery and my dad followed in his footsteps. My dad would take the sweets to different merchants on a bicycle,” recalled the bright-eyed Florida native.

Likewise, she said that her grandfather worked for the old Hacienda Los Márquez in Utuado, where he made bread for the workers; “(He was) a natural-born cook. There he fell in love with my grandmother who lived in Florida and moved here.”

“He settled in the town and began to invent everything that I do today, which has no egg or milk. Most pastries require eggs to be able to make sweets. In my case, it was my grandfather who substituted it with honey,” she revealed.

According to Brenda, the reason for adapting these recipes for sweets was because during that time “there was little raw resources available. He got this idea to stabilize his sweets and managed it through honey.”

“I keep the recipes that he wrote, they’re like a golden book [for me] and for my dad, Luis Rodríguez, who’s called ‘Quique el dulcero’ (”Quique the sweets maker”). Then my dad studied pastry making and became the owner of a bakery in Florida, Sheila bakery that was next to the public square. It was there for more than 20 years until we closed,” she said.

The Dulce Masa concept emerged in 2014.

“I began with the concept of traditional sweets here, and then I would go with my dad and distribute them on a cart to the grocery stores in the area. Once (my business) was able to grow a little and I bought more equipment, we continued setting up the bakery. This was half of what it is now,” said the graduate in Business Administration from the University of Puerto Rico in Arecibo.

Its proposal is comprehensive. It not only makes bread and pastry products, but also provides a variety of traditional sweets, cakes, local cheeses and homemade ice cream, among other things.

“We make birthday cakes, local cheeses, candy such as marrayos, pilones, ajonjolí and all the traditional sweets of Puerto Rico such as cuca, matahambre, almejitas, besitos de coco (coconut macaroons), polvorones or mantecaditos (shortbread cookies), and more,” she listed.

Among the breads they make are “pan de agua, pan sobao, bread with cheese, whole wheat bread, with almonds, with raisins and other types of bread that I’ve stopped making because I can’t fit them all in here.”

“We sell natural juices, with no added water and sugar. (The fruit) is squeezed and bottled. We also have cakes, and all kinds of desserts such as flans, cheesecake and tres leches. Traditional sweets such as almejitas, matahambre and jíbaro sponge cake are made with my grandfather’s original recipe,” she explained.

As it is, her products are suitable for people diagnosed with diabetes, as well as for those who have low-carbohydrate diets.

“It’s not an ordinary bakery, because I have alternative [products] for diabetics. We also make breakfasts, for example; we cook omelets, scrambled eggs, oatmeal, sandwiches and pancakes. Here all the meats are roasted and marinated 48 hours before [cooking them],” she explained.

On the other hand, she revealed that the bakery generates 22 direct jobs, mostly for residents in Florida, although they also have employees from Barceloneta, Manatí and Vega Baja.

Regarding the name, she highlighted that, “I wanted to look for a modern name, a name that did not box me into a single concept but was broad enough that I could be spontaneous [in it]. And since all doughs are sweet, I named the bakery ‘Dulce Masa’.”

Meanwhile, she confessed that the company is preparing to welcome a fourth generation. Her only child “is on track to make Dulce Masa Healthy. She’s vegan, she doesn’t use sugar, she’s well disciplined and I love it because it would be something genuine and we would be able to provide for a population that deserves it.”

She also announced that she plans to move the bakery by the end of 2024 to a new space she acquired and is arduously setting up.

“If God has allowed us to do all this in such a little space, imagine what we can do there,” she concluded.