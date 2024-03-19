Opinión
19 de marzo de 2024
79°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Gubernatorial Primaries: Candidates Start Moving Campaign Spending

Reports filed with the Office of the Election Comptroller for February show that candidates invested in advertising, polling, image consulting, and jingles

March 19, 2024 - 6:49 PM

The parties began to warm up towards the primary votes to be held next June. (Archivo)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadora

Three months before the primary elections, the New Progressive Party (PNP) and the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidates have begun to warm up for the polls with campaign spending on advertising, opinion polls, promotions, image consulting, and even a jingle, according to the latest reports submitted to the Office of the Election Comptroller (OCE, Spanish acronym).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Gloria Ruiz KuilanArrow Icon
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
