Reports filed with the Office of the Election Comptroller for February show that candidates invested in advertising, polling, image consulting, and jingles
March 19, 2024 - 6:49 PM
Three months before the primary elections, the New Progressive Party (PNP) and the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidates have begun to warm up for the polls with campaign spending on advertising, opinion polls, promotions, image consulting, and even a jingle, according to the latest reports submitted to the Office of the Election Comptroller (OCE, Spanish acronym).
