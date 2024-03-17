We are part of The Trust Project
Hilton arrives in Old San Juan
The Palacio Provincial will become the first hotel in Puerto Rico under the Curio Collection brand, which has 160 properties worldwide
March 17, 2024 - 6:43 PM
This year, the Palacio Provincial hotel in Old San Juan will join the Hilton chain, marking the arrival of the hotel giant in San Juan’s historic district for the first time in its history, revealed Danny Hughes, President of the Americas for Hilton.
