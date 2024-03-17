Opinión
17 de marzo de 2024
prima:Hilton arrives in Old San Juan

The Palacio Provincial will become the first hotel in Puerto Rico under the Curio Collection brand, which has 160 properties worldwide

March 17, 2024 - 6:42 PM

Hotel Palacio Provincial (Josian Bruno/GFR MEDIA)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negocios

This year, the Palacio Provincial hotel in Old San Juan will join the Hilton chain, marking the arrival of the hotel giant in San Juan’s historic district for the first time in its history, revealed Danny Hughes, President of the Americas for Hilton.

José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
