Washington - The House Republican majority seeks to approve its plan to raise the federal debt limit this week, subject to cuts and policy changes that Governor Pedro Pierluisi expects could be mitigated without major consequences for the island.

If his conditions - which include cutting COVID-19 funds and imposing new requirements to access social welfare programs - are accepted, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (California) would push to raise the federal debt limit by $1.5 trillion or until March 31, 2024, whichever comes first.

The White House and the Senate Democratic majority have strongly objected to the Republican plan, insisting on a new debt limit with no strings attached, which Governor Perluisi believes will help soften the toughest measures.

“What the House passes is not necessarily [going to become law]. It’s a different story in the Senate, but we’ll have to see if they can come to some kind of consensus,” Pierluisi said.

PUBLICIDAD

According to the U.S. Treasury, the nation could hit the debt ceiling as early as June.

The conditions set by McCarthy and his delegation include canceling funds allocated between 2020 and 2022 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic- which have not been committed by state and local governments - and blocking President Joe Biden´s plan to cancel student debt.

They also propose to repeal key sections of the Inflation Reduction Act - which, among other things, seeks to fight climate change - and impose work requirements to access Medicaid and tighten those already in place under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Looking ahead to 2024, McCarthy seeks to return the budget to its 2022 level and to limit its growth to no more than 1 percent per year.

Governor Pierluisi believes that canceling COVID-19 funds will not cause a significant problem in Puerto Rico. “The Cares Act funds have almost been totally spent. In the case of the ARPA Act, 95 percent is ‘obligated’ and 50 percent has been disbursed,” Pierluisi said.