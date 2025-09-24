Invest 94L: Weather Service urges “not to lower our guard” in the face of heavy rains and risk of flooding

The National Weather Service (NWS) urged citizens to “not lower their guard” in the face of the effects of Invest 94L, which will cause periods of heavy downpours, gusty winds and a risk of flooding and landslides this Wednesday.

“Some people are already wondering why it’s not raining. You are seeing on the radar some showers coming in. The heaviest are in the Caribbean waters right now. But the reality is that the strongest activity is expected in the afternoon. So you can’t let your guard down," warned meteorologist Marí­a Novoa García, of the NWS.

The scientist indicated that the passage of the tropical wave over the region will promote periods of heavy rain with wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour (mph).

Meanwhile, the highest risk of flooding is expected from mid-morning into the afternoon and should extend into tomorrow, Thursday.

In fact, from today through Friday, rainfall accumulations are expected to be in the range of four to six inches for the eastern area, including Vieques and Culebra.

Meanwhile, the interior and the metropolitan area could receive between two to four inches of precipitation. On the other hand, sectors in the west could accumulate between four to six inches of water.

The accumulation of rain will also increase the risk of landslides.

“Watch out for those mountainous and steeper areas. Also, although there is no heat advisory or warning, in those periods where we will have sunshine, people could experience hot and sticky temperatures because of the humidity," he added.

The effects of tropical wave 94L will, in turn, be reflected in a deterioration of maritime conditions.

For that reason, the federal agency issued a small craft advisory for the waters offshore the Atlantic. This product will be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, a boater warning remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. this Wednesday in the coastal waters of Vieques and Culebra and the Anegada Passage.

Although a moderate risk of sea currents is forecast for the coast, Novoa GarcÃ­a emphasized that “it is not a day to be on the beach. In addition to the possible formation of currents, the activity of downpours and thunderstorms could bring lightning activity”.

The 8:00 a.m. bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) keeps the area of tropical wave development away from Puerto Rico, but highlights that heavy downpours and winds could be felt on the island.

“We ask people to be aware of any warnings or notices we issue and to send us reports if any situation occurs,” said Novoa Garcí­a.

The NHC is also keeping an eye on Invest 93L whose potential for cyclonic development increased to 90% over the next 48 hours and the next seven days.

“The downpour and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located about 700 miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to show signs of organization,” reads the most recent bulletin from the federal agency.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next few days as the system moves west-northwest or northwestward over the western tropical Atlantic, well north of the Leeward Islands,” the prodcute adds.

At the moment, weather models indicate that a would be passing at a safe distance northeast of Puerto Rico.

