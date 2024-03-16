Opinión
16 de marzo de 2024
Jill Biden to Visit Puerto Rico on Sunday

The First Lady will hold an event with military families at Fort Buchanan

March 16, 2024 - 4:56 PM

The First Lady will participate in a barbecue for military families at Fort Buchanan. (Evan Vucci)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.

Washington D.C. - The First Lady Jill Biden will travel to San Juan on Sunday as part of her initiative to support military families, the White House confirmed Friday.

José A. Delgado
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
