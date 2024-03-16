We are part of The Trust Project
Jill Biden to Visit Puerto Rico on Sunday
The First Lady will hold an event with military families at Fort Buchanan
March 16, 2024 - 4:56 PM
Washington D.C. - The First Lady Jill Biden will travel to San Juan on Sunday as part of her initiative to support military families, the White House confirmed Friday.
