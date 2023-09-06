💬See comments
Washington, D.C. - U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves and Governor Pedro Pierluisi will announce the Smart Island Initiative, a five-year plan to achieve full Internet access in Puerto Rico.
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 - 7:23 p.m.
