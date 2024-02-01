Joe Biden: Chita Rivera was “an all-time great of American musical theater”
The president of the United States and Congress members remember the Puerto Rican artist
Washington D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden described Chita Rivera, the Puerto Rican artist who died Tuesday, as “an all-time-great of American musical theater.”
