Federal District Judge Silvia Carreño Coll denied a motion submitted by the administration of Governor Jenniffer González requesting to intervene in the dispute between New Fortress Energy (NFE) and a group of maritime pilots that has prevented, since the beginning of the week, the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and, consequently, the optimal operation of units 5 and 6 of the San Juan power plant, as well as the mega-generators installed in that plant and the Palo Seco plant.