2 de octubre de 2025
86°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:Judge denies Puerto Rico Government’s request to intervene in federal lawsuit over natural gas supply

District Judge Silvia Carreño Coll has not yet heard another request to intervene in the case filed by Genera PR

October 2, 2025 - 3:10 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The controversy has prevented the delivery of liquefied natural gas for the operation of units #5 and #6 at the San Juan plant (pictured) and at the Palo Seco plant. (Carlos Rivera Giusti/Staff)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Federal District Judge Silvia Carreño Coll denied a motion submitted by the administration of Governor Jenniffer González requesting to intervene in the dispute between New Fortress Energy (NFE) and a group of maritime pilots that has prevented, since the beginning of the week, the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and, consequently, the optimal operation of units 5 and 6 of the San Juan power plant, as well as the mega-generators installed in that plant and the Palo Seco plant.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: