Judge denies Puerto Rico Government’s request to intervene in federal lawsuit over natural gas supply
District Judge Silvia Carreño Coll has not yet heard another request to intervene in the case filed by Genera PR
October 2, 2025 - 3:10 PM
Federal District Judge Silvia Carreño Coll denied a motion submitted by the administration of Governor Jenniffer González requesting to intervene in the dispute between New Fortress Energy (NFE) and a group of maritime pilots that has prevented, since the beginning of the week, the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and, consequently, the optimal operation of units 5 and 6 of the San Juan power plant, as well as the mega-generators installed in that plant and the Palo Seco plant.
