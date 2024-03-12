Kairos Campo Adentro Restaurant: A Place Inspired by Family

Florida.- Iris Rivera-Martínez still does not know who was it behind the website that shared photos of her Kairos Campo Adentro restaurant in the town of Florida, which suddenly brought people from all over the Island.

The establishment opened its doors in February 2013. Since then, it has had the support of a clientele looking for a family-friendly place to share a delicious dish that is affordable and in an environment suitable for everyone.

The business owner, a Manatí native, arrived two decades ago to “El pueblo de la piña cayenalisa” (“The Cayenalisa Pinneaple Town”) with the purpose of starting a business. She achieved it over time through sacrifice, commitment and the development of a good product that creates direct employment to 12 people.

One of the delights that can be shared with the family. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography)

At 43 years of age, Rivera-Martínez recalls how “it was an adventure that I wanted to explore because I’d always been a business owner: a boutique, a flower shop, a decorating business. But I had never ventured into the world of cuisine.”

“I opened this restaurant without any type of experience. It was tough for how I set myself up to go through this challenge, and I did it with no experience (in the food industry). The success we had was so great, we had more people (than we expected). And we were not prepared to handle that,” she recalled.

“When we opened, we didn’t have the staff or the experience to deal with people coming from all over the Island,” she added.

Meanwhile, the restaurant currently accommodates up to 200 people. It was through a Facebook page that her business took an unexpected turn. The restaurant’s page climbed to some 75,000 followers in two days. However, “when I returned to the restaurant a week later, it was full and we only had three employees. My sister Tania Rivera was there with an employee.”

She also pointed out that the name of the restaurant, Kairos, has a biblical connotation that means “God’s timing.”

“We weren’t wrong in choosing the name because after so many attempts, we succeeded at what we worked so hard for, and at just the right time,” she confessed. “It’s a restaurant where many families get together. That’s what we focus on, keeping the family together. It’s a place for both kids and grown-ups. We get people of all ages here; families visit and don’t want to leave. It’s a totally family- friendly atmosphere and that’s what we want to consistently keep up,” she acknowledged.

Part of the animals that live on the Kairos farm. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography)

In fact, one of the most popular areas is the farm where they keep a variety of animals, including ponies, donkeys, pigs, goats, sheep, rabbits and peacocks, among others.

“We have a lounge, terrace, outdoor umbrellas and the farm area where we celebrate birthdays. The farm was something we wanted. We had so many families come visit us that we wanted to do something to keep their kids entertained so parents could spend more time here,” she explained.

On the other hand, the menu presents about 25 different main dishes.

“We have everything, from charcoal-roasted chicken, which is what we specialize in, as well as individual and family-style dishes. Since it’s so popular among families, we decided to create the menu in such a way that everyone could eat from a single dish. This is what’s made us successful,” she admitted.

The appetizers include kan-kan pork chops, mozzarella sticks, fried cheese, alcapurrias, mixed assortments and tostones stuffed with seafood or crab. Meanwhile, in the menu “we have beef and fish tacos, churrasco, ribeye, kan kan pork chop, stuffed chicken breast, fried pork chunks, chicharrón chicken, lobster, snapper, salmon and mahi-mahi.”

Among the favorite alternative options are the family dishes, one of which is “La mega,” “a family dish where five to six people can eat from. It has chicken, ribs, shrimp, churrasco, house rice, tostones, potatoes, and fried pork chunks.”

Likewise, the three-meat platter caters for up to three guests. It includes rice, chicken, ribs, fried meat, mofongo balls and french fries.

But the surprise of the house is its “special dish” which can feed 10 to 12 people.

“It’s named that way after a promoter visited the restaurant one time and asked us to surprise him. We made him a special dish and left it at that. It’s a two-story dish with a whole chicken, ribs, snapper, kan-kan pork chop, fried pork chunks, churrasco, shrimp, mofongo balls, tostones, potatoes, amarillos and mamposteao rice,” she said.

“‘La mega’ is what sells the most, but the special dish is a close second. It’s had such a boom that now everyone wants to come and have their picture taken with it and it’s something that people come here for; we offer it and they leave happy,” she confirmed.

Another highly requested item are the desserts, which start off with “Dulce tentación.” It is a chocolate muffin “that is served hot. We fill it with cheesecake, and it comes with ice cream. It’s also decorated with fruit.”

“We have the fried cheesecake, which is a fried batter that’s filled with cheesecake, and covered in sugar and cinnamon. It also comes with ice cream and fruit. We also have flan and cheesecake. We work with different size frappés, which is something we’re well known for. And lemonade and mojitos made with fresh fruit,” she concluded.