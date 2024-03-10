Meet the Kings of Flavor in Asao

Ciales.- A culinary adventure based on a variety of grilled dishes, all prepared with high-quality ingredients, is the concept offered by Asao Smokehouse, one of Ciales’s most well-known restaurants.

This place, which also features a rustic, open-air atmosphere, with barrels as tables and country décor, specializes in grilled beef cuts, as well as risotto. “We offer a variety of beef cuts, such as cowboy, ribeye, brisket, picanha, which is cut from the side of the bull’s back, and churrasco (skirt steak). Everything is roasted in hickory wood,” explained Alga Icet Rodríguez, supervisor of the establishment that has been operating as a family business in the Pesas area since 2010.

Every Saturday about 16 rib racks, 15 to 20 chickens, and two to three large pots of rice are cooked. “That happens in the morning; in the afternoon, it’s about the same amount or a little less. On Sundays, we cook around twice of what we cook on Saturdays. All orders are made when requested,” said Rodríguez.

The most popular dish among visitors is El Fogón, a platter with an assortment of meats and side dishes. “El Fogón serves a pound of “rubbed” ribs; we call them like that because they are marinated with 14 spices and brown sugar, smoked style. It also comes with a pound of “naked” ribs in the traditional Puerto Rican style, marinated with adobo and pepper; a pound of suckling pig, half a chicken, two 32-ounce rice servings, and a serving of coditos (macaroni) that serves five to six people,” the supervisor added.

The menu also allows the customer to select between a variety of side dishes, such as the majado de viandas (tuber mash), fries, tostones (fried green plantains), sweet potato fries, yuca en escabeche (pickled yucca salad), and a selection of Puerto Rican rices.

However, Erika Cruz, who is in charge of the cooking, assures that risotto is the favorite side dish. “We cook a lot of risotto. That’s arborio rice, parmesan cheese, heavy cream and anything the customer orders. We get a lot of requests for the suckling pig stuffing, churrasco; but the best-seller is guava chicken,” said the chef.

The restaurant also offers La Parrillada Don Pepe, which includes ribs, picanha, chicken breast, chorizo parrillero (grilled chorizo), arroz con gandules apastelado (cooked inside a banana leaf), and majado de viandas; the Don Peyo rib rack, which includes three pounds of ribs, a 32-ounce serving of rice and 16 ounces of macaroni. “A lot of people also come and order the appetizers, which can be morcilla (black pudding), carne frita (fried pork chunks), assorted empanadillas (turnovers), longaniza sausage, and mozzarella (sticks),” she mentioned.

In addition to grilled beef, Asao specializes in house sangrías and mojitos, with the passionfruit mojito being one of the most popular. The desserts are homemade: highlights include the cheese and coconut flans, and the most popular one, Ferrero chocolate cake.