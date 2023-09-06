The Secretary of Education of the United States, the Puerto Rican Miguel Cardona, emphasized that the intention of the Joe Biden administration is to reduce the burden of student loan debt.
The Secretary of Education of the United States, the Puerto Rican Miguel Cardona, emphasized that the intention of the Joe Biden administration is to reduce the burden of student loan debt. (Xavier Araújo)

Washington, D.C. - About 26,200 Puerto Rico residents have enrolled in the SAVE plan, which seeks to reduce the monthly payments for the U.S. Department of Education student loans.

💬See comments