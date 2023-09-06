💬See comments
Washington, D.C. - About 26,200 Puerto Rico residents have enrolled in the SAVE plan, which seeks to reduce the monthly payments for the U.S. Department of Education student loans.
- ⎙
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 - 7:33 p.m.
Washington, D.C. - About 26,200 Puerto Rico residents have enrolled in the SAVE plan, which seeks to reduce the monthly payments for the U.S. Department of Education student loans.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: