The space, which is expected to open its doors in November, promises to become a world reference for bringing citizens closer to science
July 13, 2024 - 2:00 PM
With the promise of a multisensory experience for the entire population - including people with disabilities, who do not always find a place in the sciences - a group led by Puerto Ricans is working tirelessly to transform the Arecibo Observatory into an educational center without comparison in the world, with the goal that it will belong entirely to the communities.
