Raúl Juliá
18 de octubre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Nearly one hundred public employees covered by the Debt Adjustment Plan will receive bonuses owed to them

The Fiscal Oversight Board determined that the payment was due and authorized the disbursement of $165,071

October 18, 2024 - 9:34 AM

David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

More than a hundred public employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), who should have received, at the end of 2023, the totality of the bonus corresponding to the negotiation for signing the Debt Adjustment Plan (PDA), will finally receive the payment after the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) certified that, in effect, it corresponds to them.

David Cordero Mercado es periodista investigativo y multimedia en el periódico El Nuevo Día. Es egresado del programa de Información y Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación (hoy FaCI) de la...
