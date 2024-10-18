The Fiscal Oversight Board determined that the payment was due and authorized the disbursement of $165,071
October 18, 2024 - 9:34 AM
More than a hundred public employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), who should have received, at the end of 2023, the totality of the bonus corresponding to the negotiation for signing the Debt Adjustment Plan (PDA), will finally receive the payment after the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) certified that, in effect, it corresponds to them.
