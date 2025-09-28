Opinión
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

“Out of the water”: dangerous sea conditions prompt warning off Puerto Rico’s north coast

Life-threatening sea currents expected due to powerful hurricane Humberto, while there is also a small craft warning in effect

September 28, 2025 - 11:54 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The danger of drowning is present due to the high risk of ocean currents associated with a storm surge caused by Hurricane Humberto in the Atlantic. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

The National Weather Service (SNM), in San Juan, warned of dangerous sea conditions this Sunday in Atlantic waters north of Puerto Rico.

The federal agency indicated that there are “life-threatening” sea currents.

SNM meteorologist Glorianne Rivera explained that swimmers should avoid entering the water on the north coast of Puerto Rico, including the island municipality of Culebra, due to the “high risk” of sea currents.

“Sea conditions are going to be very dangerous,” Rivera said.

“We urge people to stay out of the water this weekend. We don’t want any incidents or (loss of) lives to regret, especially today, Sunday, when people like to go to the beach, because they see the beautiful day. It’s sunny and very hot. So we recommend that they stay on the shore and out of the water, because the conditions are very dangerous," he added.

She also noted that a warning is in effect for small boat operators.

Additionally, sea conditions are due “to the arrival of a storm surge associated with the powerful Hurricane Humberto, north of our region, which is producing swells of around 10 feet, with higher breaking waves across the northern coast of Puerto Rico,” Rivera said.

“We also have a strong undertow warning until this afternoon for municipalities in northern and eastern Puerto Rico,” she added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa CancelArrow Icon
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
