“Out of the water”: dangerous sea conditions prompt warning off Puerto Rico’s north coast

The National Weather Service (SNM), in San Juan, warned of dangerous sea conditions this Sunday in Atlantic waters north of Puerto Rico.

The federal agency indicated that there are “life-threatening” sea currents.

SNM meteorologist Glorianne Rivera explained that swimmers should avoid entering the water on the north coast of Puerto Rico, including the island municipality of Culebra, due to the “high risk” of sea currents.

“Sea conditions are going to be very dangerous,” Rivera said.

“We urge people to stay out of the water this weekend. We don’t want any incidents or (loss of) lives to regret, especially today, Sunday, when people like to go to the beach, because they see the beautiful day. It’s sunny and very hot. So we recommend that they stay on the shore and out of the water, because the conditions are very dangerous," he added.

She also noted that a warning is in effect for small boat operators.

Additionally, sea conditions are due “to the arrival of a storm surge associated with the powerful Hurricane Humberto, north of our region, which is producing swells of around 10 feet, with higher breaking waves across the northern coast of Puerto Rico,” Rivera said.