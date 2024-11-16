Camilo José Arango Latorre has not been able to be released due to slow processes at the Parole Board and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
On December 28, 2023, Camilo José Arango Latorre was called to his cell, at the Bayamón Correctional Complex, to receive the call he had been waiting for since the same day, 13 years earlier, when he was sentenced to 140 years in prison for a murder he has always maintained he did not commit: Governor Pedro Pierluisi had commuted his sentence and, after a process that should not take more than a couple of weeks, he would once again be free.
