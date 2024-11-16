On December 28, 2023, Camilo José Arango Latorre was called to his cell, at the Bayamón Correctional Complex, to receive the call he had been waiting for since the same day, 13 years earlier, when he was sentenced to 140 years in prison for a murder he has always maintained he did not commit: Governor Pedro Pierluisi had commuted his sentence and, after a process that should not take more than a couple of weeks, he would once again be free.