Orlando, Florida. - Ron DeSantis’ legislation to toughen measures against undocumented people should be seen as a threat to the general population, according to Puerto Rican leaders.

The Florida Legislature is advancing a bill promoted by Governor DeSantis that would make it a felony for people to harbor, hire and transport undocumented immigrants.

“Just because you help someone, they want to make you a human trafficker. What do we do if someone doesn’t have transportation? Do we make them walk?” said union leader and activist Jimmy Torres Vélez of the Boricua Vota initiative.

The Republican legislation also seeks to force hospitals to ask about the immigration status of their patients, seeks to invalidate driver’s licenses issued to undocumented immigrant students, and seeks to have Florida state law enforcement agencies assist the federal government in immigration enforcement.

DeSantis and Republicans have also tried to eliminate out-of-state tuition waiver for undocumented immigrants, a measure signed into law by former Florida Governor and Republican Senator Rick Scott, who still defends it.

“Storm winds against those who have migrated here are strong,” said Pastor Luis Feliciano, a native of Vega Alta, while attending an event in Orlando last weekend.

In Florida, DeSantis is a key player in the latest culture war in the United States, just when he wants to strengthen his iron fist image at the national level and may be close to announcing - after the end of the legislative session in May – that he would seek to become the Republican candidate for the White House.

If he confirms he would run, he would mainly face former President Donald Trump in a primary election that has recently been dominated by the most conservative Republicans.

“The state will punish people with up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 in fines for living in the same house with someone without current ID. That includes riding in the same car with that person,” said Adriana Rivera, spokesperson for the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC).

Rivera added that the legislation also impacts the shelter that churches can provide to an undocumented person and does not consider the impact it can have on access to labor, including in the area of fruit production.

Governor DeSantis sought to stress that the anti-immigrant legislation is not intended to punish those who assist undocumented persons without knowing their immigration status.

But in a state where more than 722,000 families may have a household member without U.S. residency, the impact is far more far-reaching than the governor wants to describe, Rivera said.

“This is an aberration... In our state, there are over 132,000 people in relationships with someone who is still navigating our complex immigration system,” Rivera said.

For Democratic state Representative Maxwell Frost, an Afro-Cuban who represents Central Florida’s 10th District in Orlando, the proposal seeks “to make it a felony to be with an undocumented person in a state where we have a growing population of Latino immigrants.”

“People, to a large extent, haven’t realized it. But we’re going to continue to highlight what’s going on. It is a disgrace,” Frost added.

Gilbert Ríos, whose parents were born in Puerto Rico and who lives in the Orlando area, reiterated that it is a mistake to punish the undocumented instead of looking for ways to help them. “Many of those who come from other countries looking for opportunities,” Ríos said.

The decision to invalidate driver’s licenses comes when “16 jurisdictions grant them regardless of immigration status,” Rivera said.

Puerto Ricans: Victims of Discrimination

Florida political leaders, such as Puerto Rican Democratic State Senator Víctor Torres, have pointed out that Puerto Ricans do not escape racial discrimination.

Civil rights groups, for example, had to intervene in some states - even filing lawsuits - to recognize the validity of a Puerto Rican driver’s license when a person comes to live in the United States and goes to a driver’s license center seeking authorization from his or her new jurisdiction.

María Rodríguez, the founder of FLIC, said that Puerto Ricans are not only an important part of the Latino community in Florida - as the second largest ethnic group - but that they, especially women, have demonstrated their solidarity with the undocumented.

The initiatives DeSantis is pushing through the Republican legislature define his political message in key Republican primary states.

Florida is a law and order state, and we won’t turn a blind eye to the dangers of Biden’s Border Crisis. We will continue to take steps to protect Floridians from reckless federal open border policies,” DeSantis said in announcing the legislation.

In recent months, DeSantis, who controls the legislature, has successfully pushed initiatives to limit abortion rights to six weeks; prohibit teachers from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity, a measure dubbed “Don’t Say Gay”; review books that discuss racism; authorize to carry guns without a license; and establish a universal public policy in the state in favor of educational vouchers for private schools, among others.

All this amid an ongoing battle against Disney - the state’s main job engine - for promoting the rights of gay people.

Democratic Congressman Darren Soto (Florida) suggested that all these moves by Governor DeSantis are designed to position him before a conservative Republican base, but he is convinced that it will create problems for him in a general election if he runs and wins the nomination for the White House.