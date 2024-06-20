A declaration was signed prior to the beginning of the session that should approve a new resolution recognizing Puerto Rico’s inalienable right to self-determination and independence
June 20, 2024 - 2:07 PM
Before today’s session of the United Nations Decolonization Committee on Puerto Rico, two dozen pro-independence and pro-sovereignty organizations, mainly from the diaspora, signed a joint statement recognizing the importance of the international forum to highlight the island’s colonial situation.
