20 de junio de 2024
87°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
prima:Puerto Rican pro-independence groups hightlight the importance of UN Decolonization Committee denouncing colonial situation

A declaration was signed prior to the beginning of the session that should approve a new resolution recognizing Puerto Rico’s inalienable right to self-determination and independence

June 20, 2024 - 2:07 PM

En 38 ocasiones, el Comité de Descolonización de las Naciones Unidas ha ratificado una resolución que respalda la libre determinación e independencia de Puerto Rico. (AP / Adam Rountree)
On 41 occasions, the United Nations Decolonization Committee has ratified a resolution supporting Puerto Rico's self-determination and independence.
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Before today’s session of the United Nations Decolonization Committee on Puerto Rico, two dozen pro-independence and pro-sovereignty organizations, mainly from the diaspora, signed a joint statement recognizing the importance of the international forum to highlight the island’s colonial situation.

José A. Delgado
José A. Delgado
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
