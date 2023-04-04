Although nearly seven in 10 (66%) people on the island know someone who has started a business in the past three years, Puerto Rico ranks 45th out of 49 economies in the ease of starting a business survey.

These are two of the main findings of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), an international study conducted by researchers at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR).

“Despite the obstacles, attitudes, perceptions and motivations for entrepreneurship have improved in Puerto Rico,” said Dr. Theany Calderón, GEM Team Leader and who led the presentation of the study.

As an example, she noted that “we are moving from survival entrepreneurship, because there is a need, to opportunity entrepreneurship”. Although 67 percent of respondents cited necessity as one of the reasons for starting a business, the motivation to make a difference topped the list at 71 percent, and seizing an opportunity came in third at 64 percent.

PUBLICIDAD

Fear of entrepreneurship

“But the fear of entrepreneurship needs to be addressed,” added the professor at the School of Business Administration, UPR Rio Piedras Campus. She noted that 45 percent of respondents confirmed their fear of failure, higher than the nearly 34 percent who did the same in the 2019 GEM.

Another relevant finding, according to Calderón, is that in Puerto Rico, “the population involved in a startup or [a business] that has been 3.5 years or less [in the market] has increased from 13.4 percent to 20.4 percent from 2019 to 2022.”

“We need to work with these people to make the (business) idea more concrete and then support them to move to the persistence stage,” she recommended.

Among the established businesses, 6.3 percent expect to employ 6 people or more in the next 5 years. This expectation placed the island in a solid position, 8th out of 49.

However, Calderon pointed out that the data show an excessive concentration in the service sector.

Among the respondents, 22 percent reported offering services to other companies (B2B) and “more than 60 percent were services to consumers.”

Meanwhile, researcher Segundo Castro González said that Puerto Rico is so far behind in the ease of doing business that of the 49 economies that participated, “only two make it easier for entrepreneurs.”

The lowest scores were for entrepreneurship education in schools (2.2 out of 10), taxes and bureaucracy (2.6), and government policy (2.5).

In turn, researcher Arleen Hernández Díaz said that “infrastructure was one of the areas where we did relatively well, but energy costs and stability” appeared as factors that delay operations.

PUBLICIDAD

“Entrepreneurship as an economic engine in Puerto Rico has a future, but we need to work on it strategically,” concluded Hernández.

Gloria Viscasillas, director of Popular’s Echar Pa’ Lante initiative, explained that to address the lack of entrepreneurship education, they have increased collaboration with the university, and that to date, “more than 10,000 teachers” have been trained to promote entrepreneurship in their schools, regardless of the subject they teach.

“We have already passed the critical mass,” Viscasillas assured.

How does the GEM work?

The GEM is composed of a Adult Population Survey (APS) to obtain indicators of entrepreneurial activity by country, and a National Expert Survey (NES) with experts involved in the factors that influence entrepreneurship, such as academia, government, support organizations and entrepreneurs.

In Puerto Rico, the APS sample consisted of 2,000 adults between the ages of 18 and 64, and the NES consisted of 42 experts, at least 25 percent of whom are entrepreneurs.

UPR researchers could conduct the study with a $45,000 grant from Popular’s Entrepreneur Accelerator Program and a $15,000 grant from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC).