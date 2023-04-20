Washington - Democratic cosponsors of the bill seeking to hold a referendum on the status of Puerto Rico warned yesterday of House Republicans’ lack of interest in advancing a process seeking to decolonize the Puerto Rican archipelago.

Both House Natural Resources Committee Minority Leader Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Puerto Rican Representative Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) told El Nuevo Día that they have seen no commitment to consider the measure - which will be introduced at 9:00 a.m. today- or to promote a full discussion on a process to decolonize Puerto Rico.

Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) said he has no immediate plans on the bill - which will be introduced by Grijalva, Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, Velázquez and other members of Congress - because his attention was focused on yesterday’s Interior Department budget hearing.

“Nothing, nothing,” Grijalva said of any recent expression from Westerman to address the debate over the island’s political status.

Except for the dates of a potential status referendum, the bill before the House today is identical to H.R. 8393, which was approved on December 15, 2022, a week before the end of the 117th Congress.

The measure proposes a federally binding plebiscite on November 2, 2025, between statehood, sovereignty in free association, and independence. If no status alternative gets 50 percent plus one of the votes, a runoff would be held on March 8, 2026.

Westerman - who has insisted that objectives set in PROMESA and by the Board must be met - led the opposition to H.R. 8393. For Grijalva, “communication with the Republicans and Westerman” is in the hands of Commissioner González, who caucuses with the House majority.

For Grijalva, the fact that he -as part of the minority- is the main author of the bill, instead of Republican González, would not make any difference in the potential passage of the legislation. “I see no interest on the part of the committee chairman,” said Velázquez, who negotiated the language of H.R. 8393 with González after they concluded that their original status bills would not move forward.

Velázquez said she told Westerman that “it is not enough that he opposes statehood” because “what is at stake is the responsibility of Congress to resolve Puerto Rico’s colonial status.”

“I know where Democrats stand. We have shown again and again that we want to solve the colonial problem. The problem is not with the Democrats, the problem is with the Republicans,” Velázquez said and added that for next presidential elections, “when Republicans go and campaign in Puerto Rican communities” in swing states, “they should say the truth, that they are not willing to solve Puerto Rico’s colonial problem”

The House passed H.R. 8393 last December by a 233- 191 vote, after a year of negotiations led by Velázquez and González with the mediation of former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland). Only 16 Republicans voted for it. Six of them are no longer in the House.

Among Democrats, Grijalva, Velázquez, Hoyer, and Puerto Rican Representative Darren Soto (Fla.) have so far confirmed their participation in today’s press conference to announce the new legislation.

Grijalva said that by noon, Commissioner González was the only Republican who had confirmed her participation in the press conference. Governor Pedro Pierluisi, who traveled to Washington yesterday to participate in the activity, was also invited.