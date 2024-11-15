Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
15 de noviembre de 2024
81°aguaceros
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:San Juan Municipality Press Room dedicated to Ismael Fernández Reyes, veteran photojournalist of El Nuevo Día

Images of his distinguished career will inspire communicators covering press conferences in the capital city’s mayor’s office

November 15, 2024 - 10:56 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Nilka Estrada, widow of Ismael Fernández Reyes, was part of the inauguration of the Press Room, in the San Juan mayor's office. (Suministrada)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Photographs of a mother breastfeeding her child after Hurricane Marilyn, in 1995; of the reception of boxer Félix “Tito” Trinidad, in 1998; of the Dupont Plaza Hotel fire, in 1986; of basketball player José “Piculín” Ortiz at the Athens Olympics, in 2004; and of a percussionist at Bajamar Beach, in Puerta de Tierra, adorn, as of Thursday, the Press Room of the Municipality of San Juan, which now bears the name of Ismael Fernández Reyes.

RELATED
Tags
Félix “Tito” TrinidadJosé "Piculín" OrtizPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz TiradoArrow Icon
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 15 de noviembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: