Images of his distinguished career will inspire communicators covering press conferences in the capital city’s mayor’s office
November 15, 2024 - 10:56 AM
Photographs of a mother breastfeeding her child after Hurricane Marilyn, in 1995; of the reception of boxer Félix “Tito” Trinidad, in 1998; of the Dupont Plaza Hotel fire, in 1986; of basketball player José “Piculín” Ortiz at the Athens Olympics, in 2004; and of a percussionist at Bajamar Beach, in Puerta de Tierra, adorn, as of Thursday, the Press Room of the Municipality of San Juan, which now bears the name of Ismael Fernández Reyes.
