Santa Isabel has plenty of options for taking selfies

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Santa Isabel.- This town invites you to take a leisurely stroll and enjoy its many attractions. From the town center with its church, town hall, and historic, century-old buildings, to the allure of its coastal scenery, there’s much to discover in Santa Isabel.

Below are several points of interest where many will want to stop to take a selfie and document their visit to Santa Isabel on social media.

The Santa Isabel boardwalk. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

The Santa Isabel boardwalk, a favorite meeting spot for the residents of Santa Isabel, can serve as an excellent starting point in the search for selfie spots in this municipality.

The pier at the Sunset Bar & Grill in Villa Pesquera. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

During our journeys as part of the Somos Puerto Rico project, we came across a very important initiative created by one of Santa Isabel’s favorite sons. This is the mural featuring Carlos Correa dedicated to pediatric patients with cancer and other serious illnesses. This piece, which explains the mission of the Correa Family Foundation established by the baseball star, is located in the Santa Isabel boardwalk. The mural was created by artist Nicole Zowee.

PUBLICIDAD

Mural featuring Carlos Correa dedicated to pediatric patients with cancer, located in the Santa Isabel boardwalk. The mural is the work of artist Nicole Zowee. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

Santa Isabel’s past as a center of the sugarcane industry can be seen when visiting the ruins of the old plantations.

Detail of ancient ruins of a plantation at Juramo Farms. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

Visitors can end the tour by taking a selfie at the giant chair featuring the Puerto Rican flag on its backrest located at the town’s public plaza.