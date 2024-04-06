Opinión
prima:St. Louis Board of Aldermen calls upon Congress to repeal former Act 22

The city joins the Chicago City Council, which made the same request in January, and members of the United States House

April 6, 2024 - 2:01 PM

St. Louis becomes now the second U.S. city council to approve a resolution requesting the U.S. Congress to repeal that statute. (Suministrada)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D. C. - The St. Louis (Missouri) Board of Aldermen passed Friday a resolution calling upon the U.S. Congress and the Puerto Rico Legislature “to close the Act 22 tax loophole.”

