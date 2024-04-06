We are part of The Trust Project
St. Louis Board of Aldermen calls upon Congress to repeal former Act 22
The city joins the Chicago City Council, which made the same request in January, and members of the United States House
April 6, 2024 - 2:01 PM
April 6, 2024 - 2:01 PM
Washington D. C. - The St. Louis (Missouri) Board of Aldermen passed Friday a resolution calling upon the U.S. Congress and the Puerto Rico Legislature “to close the Act 22 tax loophole.”
