23 de julio de 2024
prima:Study indicates a large economic loss if net metering incentive is reduced

Solar Energy and Storage Association analysis estimates thousands of jobs and billions of dollars lost if current policy is altered

July 23, 2024 - 3:09 PM

More than 120,000 PREPA customers have net metering systems interconnected to the grid. (Jorge A. Ramírez Portela)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

A considerable reduction in compensation to subscribers who produce energy in their homes or businesses would not only slow down the pace of installations of these systems, but would also produce an economic loss of major proportions for the country, warns a report prepared by the Solar Energy and Storage Association of Puerto Rico (SESA), which groups the country’s solar companies.

