Late last year, the organization Habitat for Humanity Puerto Rico warned that the island needed more than 70,000 affordable rental units to meet the need for safe housing. (Archivo)

Last year, Hogar Ruth, a shelter for gender-based violence survivors, lost the support of seven landlords who had rented their properties for years to provide safe housing for those participating in the recovery process.

