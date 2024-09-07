Teacher praises students’ fight to demand to stay at his school: “What teacher would I be if I left them alone?”

Students at Manuel García Pérez High School in Rincón have taken to the streets to demand that the Department of Education relocate their former Spanish teacher, Juan A. Acevedo Nieves, to the campus. They have made statements in the media and collected signatures to demand the return of “Mr. Acevedo”.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

“Professor Juan Acevedo has earned the respect and affection not only of the student body, but also of the parents and the school faculty, thanks to his personality, respect and joy. That dedication and passion that our pedagogue dedicates in all his work for the school is what we want and demand to be returned to us. All this leads us to ask ourselves some questions: Why does the Department of Education of the Mayagüez Education Region determine that the Manuel García Pérez de Rincón High School is not worthy of a teacher of this caliber?” reads a petition on the Change.org platform to request the teacher’s reinstatement. As of midday Friday, 129 people had signed it.

PUBLICIDAD

The teacher, for his part, praises the feat of his students and, although he considers their relocation to another school in San Sebastian “a reprisal”, he points out that it is also a victory, since he managed to continue teaching in the public school system after almost being left out in the summer.

“What teacher would I be if I left them alone, putting into practice what we taught them ourselves?” said Acevedo Nieves in a telephone interview.

The teacher had been in a transitional position at the Rincón school for three years. Under Law 2 of 2022, with those years worked, he would qualify for a regular position in Education upon completion of the academic requirements to obtain his teacher certification in the subject of Spanish, which he did in May.

However, he said he still does not have his certification due to the agency’s bureaucracy. Pedro Pierluisi signed, on July 19, an extension to temporary teacher appointments to speed up recruitment prior to the start of classes - so that Education would not have to start hiring from scratch each summer - but Acevedo Nieves was unable to benefit from the new law. Interviews with other candidates for the position he held were held the day before, on July 18.

Certain that he would be unemployed and frustrated with the government, he performed a stand-up comedy show in Mayagüez in July in which he criticized the agency. One of his videos was widely circulated on social networks.

“This is my new struggle, a process that I am going through, along with thousands of teachers and also T1 assistants. To us, we were put on June 8, 2022 to sign a contract for three consecutive years at the Department of Education; we did it at the Mario ‘Quijote’ Morales. All joy, ‘chijí, chijá’, everyone was happy,” he said.

PUBLICIDAD

“I signed a contract to be a teacher for three consecutive years and, if I finished my education in the area I was teaching, which was Spanish, although I am a Social Studies (teacher), I could stay in the school and I would remain in regular status... Well, I have bad news for you. It turns out that I was left out,” he denounced in his presentation.

Acevedo Nieves acknowledged that, during the summer, he received job offers from the Regional Education Office (ORE) in Mayagüez, but for positions for which he was not prepared, such as Special Education. Prior to the start of the semester, on August 8, he received an offer as a Spanish teacher at a school in San Sebastian, which he accepted.

“The reprisal was to remove me from the place, but it was a victory. It was not convenient (for Education) for me to be back in Rincón; that is why I call it my temporary banishment, because what happened is that I had to say yes (to the relocation). That way I could guarantee a contract. It was no use for me to keep saying ‘no’ to offers if they were being made in Spanish, which is my area. If I got a contract, I could make the claim from inside the Department. If not, then I was just another unemployed person,” he said.

For its part, Education denied that any irregularity or retaliation had been committed against Acevedo Nieves, indicating that he was declared a “surplus resource” at the Rincon school. “Therefore, he is placed according to where there is a need,” agency spokesman Alexis Ramos said in written statements. “The school has completed its entire staff (of teachers), according to enrollment,” he added.

PUBLICIDAD

Acevedo Nieves pointed out that the teacher who filled the position he held does not have a regular position at the agency either.

“I paid out of my pocket for my studies at the Mayagüez College (University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez Campus), 18 credits. Later, they told me there were funds for that, but I paid for it because the classes I wanted were covered for us, but I studied every afternoon. I didn’t have a Friday afternoon off for three years,” he said.

He maintained that she has visited the Office of Teacher Certification in Education and they have confirmed that she met the requirements to obtain her secondary level Spanish teacher certification, which would join the one she already has in Social Studies, but he has not received the document. Therefore, he cannot apply for a regular teaching position.

Meanwhile, the students are not letting their guard down.

“He was excellent with us. Thanks to him, as a person, many activities were carried out,” expressed one student, during a recent interview on TeleOnce.

---

REFERENCES:

Law 2 of 2022

---