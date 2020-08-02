The government’s decision to re-examine the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) at the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) due to the coronavirus pandemic is a step in the right direction, as long as the Board seeks to negotiate a sustainable agreement for the public utility and electricity costs do not increase, two interviewees said.

“The original agreement was definitely not viable before and is much less viable now after the earthquakes and the pandemic,” said attorney Rolando Emmanuelli, who represents the Electrical and Irrigation Industry Workers Union (UTIER, Spanish acronym).

"That agreement should have been withdrawn," said the consumer representative at PREPA Governing Board, Tomás Torres Placa.

According to Torres Placa, the fiscal body and the government should focus on an "appropriate restructuring" not only of the bonds but of all PREPA's obligations, including pensions, to "put PREPA on the path of true transformation."

After postponing the hearing last March, last Friday night, the Board asked Judge Laura Taylor Swain for about two more months to complete an analysis of the impact of the pandemic and seek, if necessary, to amend the agreement.

If Judge Swain approves that, the Board would have until September 25 to report on the fate of the agreement signed a year ago, which was presented as a prelude to an eventual adjustment plan for PREPA under PROMESA Title III.