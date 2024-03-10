The Natural Riches of Ciales

Ciales.- The natural wealth of Ciales can be appreciated from various points, particularly when visiting Yuyú Cave and Río Encantado. The latter, hydrologically, is one of the water-richest spaces in the Puerto Rican archipelago.

These systems, which are all connected to each other, are sanctuaries of ecological life that are so large, it would take about 14 hours to journey across their protected natural areas.

According to ecologist Ricardo Manuel Rodríguez Rodríguez, coordinator of Regional Management of the organization Para la Naturaleza, “both systems are interconnected through cavernous systems and contain an underground river.”

He added that “in Puerto Rico, the Río Encantado system is the longest that has been crossed by man.” Yuyú is the first entrance to this system, which is part of the hydrological basin of the Río Grande de Manatí.”

“Hydrologically, it is one of the water-richest places in Puerto Rico. Thanks to the presence of the northern Karst, a large cavern system exists and, when water falls, any impurity is filtered away by the rocks,” explained Rodríguez Rodríguez, 38 years old.

It should be noted that the Yuyú Cave system is at the entrance to the town of Ciales, while the entrance to Río Encantado lies in the municipality of Florida.

A historic structure

Another very popular place in Ciales is the legendary Mata de Plátano Bridge, which is located on the old road that leads from Ciales to Manatí. “It is almost 100 years old. After Hurricane María it was badly damaged, so only light vehicles can travel through it. Hurricane Fiona did not affect it, however. None of the main bridges in our town suffered any damage, fortunately…” said the director of the Municipal Tourism Office, Peter Rodríguez Vázquez, after highlighting that the name of the structure comes from its narrow and long shape, similar to a plantain leaf.

Ciales’s coffee route is also one of its highlights for visitors. It includes coffee plantation tours, and even a museum dedicated to the history of this plant’s cultivation.

“Many people, both locals and foreigners, plan their visits with us, and every weekend we have people visiting from several towns on the island... we take them to different areas of interest in our town; people are mostly interested in coffee and chinchorreo,” highlighted Rodríguez Vázquez.

In fact, the chinchorreo (Puerto Rican verb referring to chinchorro, a small roadside business normally located in the countryside that serves local food and drinks) route breathes life to PR-149 highway due to the variety of restaurants and businesses established there. The road remains active without major obstacles after the passage of Hurricane Fiona.

Likewise, Ciales has the Paseo Lineal Juan Antonio Corretjer, where artisans from different crafts come together every weekend to exhibit and sell their pieces.

Another of the most iconic points of the town is the impressive “Chorro de Doña Juana”, a waterfall that can be seen while traveling along PR-149 and that, in the rainy season, looks impressive with its strong runoff.

