Humboldt Park is where the you can find the mot concentration of boricuas in Chicago. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

Chicago - For half a century, the history of Chicago’s Puerto Rican Parade, which will be celebrated again next Saturday, has been tied to the resistance and activism of the city’s Puerto Rican population.

