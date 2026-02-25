These were the key points of the State of the Union message delivered by Donald Trump

During the first State of the Union address of his second term as president, Donald Trump again self-praised his administration’s stewardship while showing scant evidence of those accomplishments.

Trump broke the record for the longest State of the Union address in history by speaking for one hour and 41 minutes.

“Our country is better, bigger and stronger,” Trump assured.

“Our borders are secure, the economy is roaring like it has never roared before. America is being respected like it has never been respected before. This is America’s golden age,” he added.

Trump assured that during this year of presidential administration he managed to reduce the entry of illegal immigrants to the United States to zero in the past nine months.

“But we will continue to allow people to come legally, who want our country and who will work hard to support our country,” he said.

Trump also claimed that the fentanyl epidemic has been reduced by 56%, although he did not show evidence on this.

He also assured that some 70,000 construction jobs have been created in the past nine months, which “will continue to grow and become stronger”. He assured that there are more people working in the United States today than at any other time in history.

“We have been able to take 2.4 million people off supplemental nutrition assistance,” he said.

He further stated that U.S. crude oil production has increased to 600 barrels per day and said that his “friends in Venezuela" have sold the nation 80 million barrels.

The president at all times kept blaming members of the Democratic Party for the situation in the United States, whom he held directly responsible for the influx of illegal immigrants and urged Congress to eliminate sanctuary cities.

“For all these reasons I say to Congress that the state of our union is strong,” he sentenced.

During his speech, several Democratic congressmen shouted back and forth against the president’s assertions.

Tariffs

Trump claimed that the implementation of the tariffs has benefited the country economically and lamented the “nefarious” Supreme Court decision against these tariffs.

“I used these tariffs to get great deals for the United States, countries that were ripping us off are now paying us, the Democrats knew it. Now these countries are happy and so are we,” he said, while assuring that there is no inflation in the United States under his administration.

“Tariffs will replace the current way of taxation by taking that burden off the backs of the people I love. Trillions and trillions of dollars will keep coming because we finally have a president who puts America first,” he said without showing evidence.

Health

Trump blamed Democrats for high U.S. health insurance prices.

“We are facing another one of the biggest frauds, health care pricing. Since they passed the Obamacare, the companies have gotten rich, it’s designed for the insurers, not for the people," he said.

“That’s why I want to stop all payments to insurers and give that money to people to buy their own insurance at a better price,” he added.

He further added that he took the price of prescription drugs from the highest price in the world to the lowest, although he did not provide evidence for this.

Corruption

Trump was particularly harsh on the Somali community in the state of Minnesota, whom he accused of defalcating the government of $90 million of taxpayer money.

He also announced the “war on government fraud,” to be led by Vice President JD Vance.

“Somalis who have defalcated Minnesota are the norm. Allowing these types of immigrants makes the people in the United States pay the consequences. We are going to take care of this problem, we are not playing games,” he said.

Energy

During his speech, Trump revealed that he will protect citizens from energy cost hikes in the face of the proliferation of data centers to power the push in artificial intelligence (AI).

In addition to eliminating legislation and/or diminishing environmental protections, Trump highlighted that a bill will be introduced that would force technology companies to build and operate power generation plants to supply their data centers.

According to Trump, this will cause prices for electric power service to be reduced.

For the time being, electricity bills in the United States increased by 8% in 2025.

The U.S. president also highlighted his mission to increase oil extraction, especially on the Pacific coast.

Trump praised their work in the fight against drug trafficking and assured that they have managed to dismantle powerful drug cartel kingpins, such as the recent killing by Mexican authorities of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, alleged leader of the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation, and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro last January on drug trafficking charges.

“That’s why we declared fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction,” he said.

