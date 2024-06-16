Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
16 de junio de 2024
87°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:They advocate for paternity leave: “Men want to be present in the lives of our daughters and sons”

A measure by independent senator José Vargas Vidot, which would extend this right to the private sector and extend its term in the public sector, has been stalled in the Legislature for more than a year

June 16, 2024 - 12:49 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
At present, fathers employed in the public sector are entitled to receive a paid leave period of 15 working days - starting from the birth of their son or daughter - according to Law 8 of 2017. (Shutterstock)
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
By Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Periodista de Noticiasgenesis.ibarra@gfrmedia.com

In the context of a patriarchal society, in which the primary responsibility for the care of children is still imposed on the mother, experts on the subject reiterated the need for fathers to have paternity leave, while a measure to this effect has been stalled in the Legislature for more than a year.

RELATED
Tags
José Vargas Vidot
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Génesis Ibarra VázquezArrow Icon
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez es periodista graduada en Comunicaciones de la Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, con experiencia en periodismo digital, radio y prensa escrita. Realizó su transición del mundo académico al...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 16 de junio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: