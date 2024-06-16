A measure by independent senator José Vargas Vidot, which would extend this right to the private sector and extend its term in the public sector, has been stalled in the Legislature for more than a year
June 16, 2024 - 12:49 PM
In the context of a patriarchal society, in which the primary responsibility for the care of children is still imposed on the mother, experts on the subject reiterated the need for fathers to have paternity leave, while a measure to this effect has been stalled in the Legislature for more than a year.
