Tourist’s body found floating off San Juan beach

A tourist drowned in circumstances that are being investigated by the authorities since early Wednesday morning in San Juan.

The discovery of the tourist’s body was reported to the Police at around 3:40 a.m., through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System.

According to preliminary information, a security guard at the Caribe Hilton hotel alerted to the presence of the woman’s lifeless body in the beach area in front of the hotel.

According to the Police, she was a female resident of the state of North Carolina who was staying at the hotel after traveling to Puerto Rico for a radiology convention.

Upon examining the scene, the officers observed that the tourist wore snorkeling equipment and showed no signs of violence, so they suspect that she may have had a mishap in the water since yesterday, until she was found early this morning.

The Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigations Corps (CIC) of San Juan took charge of the case.