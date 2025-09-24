Tourist’s body found floating off San Juan beach
Local authorities said the woman, a North Carolina resident, was wearing snorkeling gear
September 24, 2025 - 10:45 AM
Updated on September 24, 2025 - 10:49 AM
September 24, 2025 - 10:45 AM
Updated on September 24, 2025 - 10:49 AM
A tourist drowned in circumstances that are being investigated by the authorities since early Wednesday morning in San Juan.
The discovery of the tourist’s body was reported to the Police at around 3:40 a.m., through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System.
According to preliminary information, a security guard at the Caribe Hilton hotel alerted to the presence of the woman’s lifeless body in the beach area in front of the hotel.
According to the Police, she was a female resident of the state of North Carolina who was staying at the hotel after traveling to Puerto Rico for a radiology convention.
Upon examining the scene, the officers observed that the tourist wore snorkeling equipment and showed no signs of violence, so they suspect that she may have had a mishap in the water since yesterday, until she was found early this morning.
The Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigations Corps (CIC) of San Juan took charge of the case.
CIC director Edwin Figueroa told TeleOnce that the tourist checked into the hotel alone. He added that she was seen leaving the hotel at 5:00 p.m. yesterday, Tuesday, and was not seen again until she was found early this morning. Although they have a name she used to check in, they will not publicly identify her until her identity is confirmed with family members.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: