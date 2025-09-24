Opinión
24 de septiembre de 2025
81°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Tourist’s body found floating off San Juan beach

Local authorities said the woman, a North Carolina resident, was wearing snorkeling gear

September 24, 2025 - 10:45 AM

Updated At

Updated on September 24, 2025 - 10:49 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Three police officers investigate a drowning on the beach (GFR Media).
Police were alerted by a security guard at the Caribe Hilton hotel. (Archivo .)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

A tourist drowned in circumstances that are being investigated by the authorities since early Wednesday morning in San Juan.

The discovery of the tourist’s body was reported to the Police at around 3:40 a.m., through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System.

According to preliminary information, a security guard at the Caribe Hilton hotel alerted to the presence of the woman’s lifeless body in the beach area in front of the hotel.

According to the Police, she was a female resident of the state of North Carolina who was staying at the hotel after traveling to Puerto Rico for a radiology convention.

Upon examining the scene, the officers observed that the tourist wore snorkeling equipment and showed no signs of violence, so they suspect that she may have had a mishap in the water since yesterday, until she was found early this morning.

The Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigations Corps (CIC) of San Juan took charge of the case.

CIC director Edwin Figueroa told TeleOnce that the tourist checked into the hotel alone. He added that she was seen leaving the hotel at 5:00 p.m. yesterday, Tuesday, and was not seen again until she was found early this morning. Although they have a name she used to check in, they will not publicly identify her until her identity is confirmed with family members.

Tags
TuristasPolicía de Puerto RicoBreaking News
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa CancelArrow Icon
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
